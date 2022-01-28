Complete command: Janesville thwarts all counters to defeat Gilbertville Don Bosco 63-36

Janesville rolled past Gilbertville Don Bosco for a comfortable 63-36 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Janesville faced off against Riceville and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Tripoli on January 21 at Tripoli High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.