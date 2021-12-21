Complete command: Greene North Butler thwarts all counters to defeat Conrad BCLUW 76-37

Greene North Butler showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Conrad BCLUW 76-37 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Greene North Butler faced off against Osage and Conrad BCLUW took on Denver on December 14 at Conrad BCLUW High School. Click here for a recap
