Complete command: Denver thwarts all counters to defeat New Hampton 77-54

Denver painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of New Hampton's defense for a 77-54 win in Iowa boys basketball on February 17.
In recent action on February 8, Denver faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and New Hampton took on Oelwein on February 11 at New Hampton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 28-25 margin over the Chickasaws after the first quarter.
Denver's leverage showed as it carried a 45-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.