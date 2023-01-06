 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Aplington-Parkersburg dominates Dike-New Hartford in convincing showing 73-44

Aplington-Parkersburg showed it had the juice to douse Dike-New Hartford in a points barrage during a 73-44 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 6.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 16-10 advantage over Dike-New Hartford through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a small 32-21 gap over the Wolverines at the half.

Aplington-Parkersburg thundered to a 55-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Falcons, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-11 fourth quarter, too.

The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Dike-New Hartford played in a 41-37 game on February 17, 2022. For more, click here.

