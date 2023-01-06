Complete command: Aplington-Parkersburg dominates Dike-New Hartford in convincing showing 73-44

Aplington-Parkersburg showed it had the juice to douse Dike-New Hartford in a points barrage during a 73-44 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 6.

Aplington-Parkersburg opened with a 16-10 advantage over Dike-New Hartford through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a small 32-21 gap over the Wolverines at the half.

Aplington-Parkersburg thundered to a 55-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Falcons, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-11 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.