Complete command: Algona Bishop Garrigan thwarts all counters to defeat Belmond-Klemme 75-38

Algona Bishop Garrigan controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 75-38 victory over Belmond-Klemme in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 11.

Algona Bishop Garrigan broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 61-33 lead over Belmond-Klemme.

Recently on January 4 , Algona Bishop Garrigan squared up on Forest City in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

