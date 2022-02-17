Complete command: Alburnett thwarts all counters to defeat Hudson 67-47

Alburnett controlled the action to earn a strong 67-47 win against Hudson in Iowa boys basketball on February 17.
Alburnett moved in front of Hudson 15-6 to begin the second quarter.
Alburnett registered a 35-16 advantage at halftime over Hudson.
Alburnett pulled ahead of Hudson 46-30 as the fourth quarter started.
