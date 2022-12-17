 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comeback kids: East Moline United Township finds a way to beat Davenport West 72-55

East Moline United Township overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 72-55 win over Davenport West in Iowa boys basketball action on December 17.

Davenport West started on steady ground by forging an 18-16 lead over East Moline United Township at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

East Moline United Township took control in the third quarter with a 51-42 advantage over Davenport West.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-13 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on December 9, Davenport West squared off with Davenport Central in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

