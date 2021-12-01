Columbus Catholic looking to grow quickly

Nowhere to go but up. That's the old phrase that, depending on how you look at it, you'd rather not hear used to describe your team. In the case of the Columbus Catholic boys basketball team, it's the phrase that best describes where they're at heading into this season.

The Sailors are coming off of a year in which they went 3-19 overall, finished last in the North Iowa Cedar East division, and lost in the first round of the 2A substate tournament by 16 to New Hampton. To top it off, seniors Ben Trost, Carter Gallagher, and Dallas Westhoff are the only players with any significant experience coming back this year as the Sailors are sorely in need of seasoning. To say that there's nowhere to go but up would unfortunately be true in this case.

However, depending on how you look at it, the bright side is that there's nowhere to go but up.

Columbus Catholic looked very much like a team in need of experience in their 81-42 season opening loss to Jesup on Tuesday. They were out-rebounded 41-23 and shot just 29.1% from the field compared to 44.9% for the J-Hawks. Head coach Dru Robinson, for what it's worth, wasn't overly discouraged by his team's performance in the first game.

"We're a young team this year," he said. "(We) only (have) three guys with some varsity experience. We're just trying to get guys to communicate and talk to each other on offense. We need to know where the spots are for guys to score and be effective.

"We've got Gallagher back after he's been hurt for a while. We're missing Westhoff so we're missing some guys. We've got some younger guys getting minutes with freshmen and sophomores. We're growing up really fast. We're asking a lot out of these guys and they're buying in right now."

The Sailors also deserve credit for their resiliency. They fell behind 37-18 at the midway point and didn't score for a period of five and a half minutes in the second quarter as the shots simply wouldn't fall. Columbus nearly doubled their team scoring effort in the third, however, with 17 points including nine consecutive by Gallaher, who finished with a team leading 14. Trost added 13 as well, showing that Columbus Catholic does in fact have a strong guard duo to rely on.

That shouldn't be a surprise after Gallagher averaged 14.3 points, five assists and four rebounds last year. As he and Trost continue to lead the way, Westhoff returns from injury and the younger players continue to grow quickly, the arrow for Columbus Catholic will continue to go up.

After all, there's no where to go but up.

