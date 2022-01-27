Colo-Nesco pockets solid victory over Conrad BCLUW 56-47

Colo-Nesco broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Conrad BCLUW 56-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 27.
Colo-Nesco jumped in front of Conrad BCLUW 56-47 to begin the second quarter.
Recently on January 17 , Conrad BCLUW squared up on Ackley AGWSR in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.