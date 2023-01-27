Collins-Maxwell pushes over Garwin GMG 57-46

No quarter was granted as Collins-Maxwell blunted Garwin GMG's plans 57-46 on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Collins-Maxwell and Garwin GMG squared off with December 17, 2021 at Collins-Maxwell High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Collins-Maxwell faced off against Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian and Garwin GMG took on Conrad BCLUW on January 20 at Garwin GMG High School. For more, click here.
