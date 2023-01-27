Close Encounter: North Liberty Liberty nips Cedar Rapids Xavier 80-75

A tight-knit tilt turned in North Liberty Liberty's direction just enough to squeeze past Cedar Rapids Xavier 80-75 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 27.
The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Liberty played in a 75-62 game on January 7, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Falls and North Liberty took on Iowa City on January 20 at Iowa City High School. For results, click here.
