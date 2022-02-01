Close Encounter: Iowa City West nips Dubuque Senior 52-49

Iowa City West poked just enough holes in Dubuque Senior's defense to garner a taut 52-49 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on February 1.
Dubuque Senior took a 25-23 lead over Iowa City West heading to the intermission locker room.
There was no room for doubt as Iowa City West added to its advantage with a 29-24 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on January 25, Dubuque Senior faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Iowa City West took on Iowa City on January 21 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.
