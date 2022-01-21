Close Encounter: Independence nips Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 63-61

A tight-knit tilt turned in Independence's direction just enough to squeeze past Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 63-61 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 21.

