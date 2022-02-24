Close Encounter: Clear Lake nips Waverly-Sr 50-46

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Clear Lake nabbed it to nudge past Waverly-Sr 50-46 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 15, Clear Lake faced off against Iowa Falls-Alden and Waverly-Sr took on Cedar Falls on February 12 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Waverly-Sr, who began with a 14-11 edge over Clear Lake through the end of the first quarter.
The Go-Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 29-26 at half over the Lions.
The Go-Hawks enjoyed a 36-34 lead over the Lions to start the fourth quarter.
