Close Encounter: Clear Lake nips Waverly-Sr 50-46

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Clear Lake nabbed it to nudge past Waverly-Sr 50-46 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Waverly-Sr, who began with a 14-11 edge over Clear Lake through the end of the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 29-26 at half over the Lions.

The Go-Hawks enjoyed a 36-34 lead over the Lions to start the fourth quarter.

