Close Encounter: Cedar Rapids Xavier nips Iowa City West 64-62

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cedar Rapids Xavier wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 64-62 over Iowa City West at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off on January 28, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For more, click here.
