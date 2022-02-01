Close Encounter: Algona Bishop Garrigan nips Forest City 51-46

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Algona Bishop Garrigan to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Forest City 51-46 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Forest City faced off against Charles City and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 25 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.