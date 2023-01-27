Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep blitzes Calamus-Wheatland in dominating victory 65-43

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Calamus-Wheatland 65-43 on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep played in a 65-63 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Wyoming Midland and Calamus-Wheatland took on Stanwood North Cedar on January 20 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. Click here for a recap.
