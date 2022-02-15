Clinton earns narrow win over Davenport West 69-64

Clinton poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 69-64 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 4, Clinton faced off against Davenport North and Davenport West took on Bettendorf on February 4 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.
