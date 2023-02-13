Fairbank Wapsie Valley fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of an 83-63 win over Lansing Kee High on February 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Lansing Kee High, as it began with a 22-12 edge over Fairbank Wapsie Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense jumped in front for a 37-33 lead over the Hawks at the half.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley jumped to a 61-52 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Hawks 22-11 in the final quarter.

