Clear Lake wins tense tussle with Algona 63-55

Clear Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 63-55 victory against Algona in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 30.

Clear Lake opened with a 15-7 advantage over Algona through the first quarter.

The Lions opened a tight 31-19 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Clear Lake darted to a 48-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs tried to respond in the final quarter with a 21-15 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

