Clear Lake wills its way past Charles City in overtime 69-64

  •

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Clear Lake finally eked out a 69-64 verdict over Charles City on December 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Clear Lake and Charles City faced off on December 2, 2021 at Clear Lake High School. For more, click here.

