Clear Lake wallops Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 79-38

Clear Lake ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 79-38 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Clear Lake drew first blood by forging a 15-8 margin over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows after the first quarter.
The Lions registered a 47-21 advantage at half over the Cowboys/Cowgirls.
Clear Lake jumped to a 67-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 12-7 margin in the closing period.
The last time Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Clear Lake played in a 46-40 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
Recently on December 8, Clear Lake squared off with Waverly-Sr in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.