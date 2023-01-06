 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake takes down Iowa Falls-Alden 70-50

  • 0

Clear Lake showed it had the juice to douse Iowa Falls-Alden in a points barrage during a 70-50 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 6.

Clear Lake opened with a 19-12 advantage over Iowa Falls-Alden through the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 33-24 half margin at the Cadets' expense.

Clear Lake breathed fire to a 62-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Cadets' 14-8 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden squared off with February 15, 2022 at Clear Lake High School last season. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News