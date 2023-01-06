Clear Lake takes down Iowa Falls-Alden 70-50

Clear Lake showed it had the juice to douse Iowa Falls-Alden in a points barrage during a 70-50 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 6.
Clear Lake opened with a 19-12 advantage over Iowa Falls-Alden through the first quarter.
The Lions fought to a 33-24 half margin at the Cadets' expense.
Clear Lake breathed fire to a 62-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Cadets' 14-8 advantage in the final quarter.
Last season, Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden squared off with February 15, 2022 at Clear Lake High School last season. For more, click here.
