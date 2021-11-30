Clear Lake smashes through Sheffield West Fork 66-36

Clear Lake's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Sheffield West Fork 66-36 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Lions opened with a 22-10 advantage over the Warhawks through the first quarter.

The Lions breathed fire in front of the Warhawks 62-30 to begin the fourth quarter.

