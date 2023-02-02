Clear Lake earned a convincing 71-44 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High on February 2 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on February 3, 2022 at Clear Lake High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 27, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Lake Mills . For more, click here. Clear Lake took on Fort Dodge St. Edmond on January 27 at Fort Dodge St. Edmond High School. For results, click here.
