Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Clear Lake nipped Huxley Ballard 60-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 23.

The first quarter gave Clear Lake a 15-12 lead over Huxley Ballard.

The Lions' shooting jumped in front for a 33-27 lead over the Bombers at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

