Clear Lake shrugs off deficit to defeat New Hampton 81-56

Clear Lake rallied over New Hampton for an inspiring 81-56 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for New Hampton, as it began with a 15-12 edge over Clear Lake through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions' shooting moved in front for a 32-28 lead over the Chickasaws at halftime.

Clear Lake breathed fire to a 56-41 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 25-15 advantage in the frame.

