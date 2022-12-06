 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake shrugs off deficit to defeat New Hampton 81-56

  • 0

Clear Lake rallied over New Hampton for an inspiring 81-56 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for New Hampton, as it began with a 15-12 edge over Clear Lake through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions' shooting moved in front for a 32-28 lead over the Chickasaws at halftime.

Clear Lake breathed fire to a 56-41 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 25-15 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on December 1, Clear Lake faced off against Charles City and New Hampton took on Mason City on December 1 at Mason City High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News