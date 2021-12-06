 Skip to main content
Clear Lake sews up Mason City 48-47

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Clear Lake wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-47 over Mason City in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Recently on November 30 , Clear Lake squared up on Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Clear Lake opened with a 22-8 advantage over Mason City through the first quarter.

Clear Lake's shooting moved to a 33-30 lead over Mason City at the intermission.

The Mohawks fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Lions would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

