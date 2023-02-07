Clear Lake knocked off Humboldt 69-52 on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Clear Lake opened with a 21-9 advantage over Humboldt through the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 39-27 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Clear Lake jumped to a 52-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

