Clear Lake records sound decision over Algona 54-46

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Clear Lake wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-46 over Algona on February 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Lions opened with a 20-15 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.

Clear Lake fought to a 36-21 half margin at Algona's expense.

The Lions jumped to a 41-38 bulge over the Bulldogs as the fourth quarter began.

Clear Lake's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-8 points differential.

