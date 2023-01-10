Clear Lake pushes over Nevada 67-50

Clear Lake grabbed a 67-50 victory at the expense of Nevada on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Clear Lake jumped in front of Nevada 21-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Cubs drew within 30-23 at the intermission.

Nevada bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 47-44.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lions, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-6 fourth quarter, too.

