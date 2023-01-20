 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake pours it on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 81-46

  • 0

Clear Lake painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Hampton-Dumont-CAL's defense for an 81-46 win in Iowa boys basketball on January 20.

The last time Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL played in a 58-49 game on February 21, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Clear Lake faced off against Humboldt and Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on January 6 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Humboldt knocks off Clear Lake 85-80

Humboldt fans held their breath in an uneasy 85-80 victory over Clear Lake at Humboldt High on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News