Clear Lake pours it on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 81-46

Clear Lake painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Hampton-Dumont-CAL's defense for an 81-46 win in Iowa boys basketball on January 20.
The last time Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL played in a 58-49 game on February 21, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Clear Lake faced off against Humboldt and Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on January 6 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For a full recap, click here.
