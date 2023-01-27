Clear Lake pours it on Fort Dodge St. Edmond 76-50

Clear Lake showed top form to dominate Fort Dodge St. Edmond during a 76-50 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 27.

Clear Lake opened with a 22-7 advantage over Fort Dodge St. Edmond through the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 43-22 half margin at the Gaels' expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Fort Dodge St. Edmond got within 58-40.

There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with an 18-10 margin in the closing period.

