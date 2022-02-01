Clear Lake paints near-perfect picture in win over Waverly-Sr 73-40

Clear Lake's river of points eventually washed away Waverly-Sr in a 73-40 offensive cavalcade during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Waverly-Sr faced off against Charles City and Clear Lake took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on January 25 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Lions' offense moved to a 34-21 lead over the Go-Hawks at the half.
