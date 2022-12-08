Clear Lake overcomes Waverly-Sr in seat-squirming affair 69-62

Clear Lake found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Waverly-Sr 69-62 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 8.
Clear Lake jumped in front of Waverly-Sr 16-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions opened a narrow 28-22 gap over the Go-Hawks at the half.
Waverly-Sr drew within 42-37 in the third quarter.
The Lions' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 27-25 points differential.
Last season, Clear Lake and Waverly-Sr squared off with February 24, 2022 at Clear Lake High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Clear Lake faced off against Charles City and Waverly-Sr took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on December 3 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.