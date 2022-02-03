Clear Lake nips Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in scare 53-51

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Clear Lake passed in a 53-51 victory at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's expense on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Clear Lake's shooting jumped to a 30-19 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at halftime.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's finishing flurry, but Clear Lake swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
In recent action on January 25, Clear Lake faced off against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 29 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.