Clear Lake nets nifty win over Webster City 58-50

Clear Lake posted a tight 58-50 win over Webster City on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Lions' shooting struck to a 33-14 lead over the Lynx at the half.

Clear Lake jumped in front of Webster City 44-36 to begin the fourth quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 58-50 fourth-quarter tie.

