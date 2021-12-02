Clear Lake knocks off Charles City 64-62

Clear Lake wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 64-62 victory over Charles City in Iowa boys basketball on December 2.

Clear Lake made the first move by forging a 23-16 margin over Charles City after the first quarter.

The Lions' shooting darted to a 38-27 lead over the Comets at the half.

The Lions' position showed as they carried a 50-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Comets turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Lions put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.