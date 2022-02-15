Clear Lake imposes its will on Iowa Falls-Alden 73-46

Clear Lake offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Iowa Falls-Alden with an all-around effort during this 73-46 victory at Clear Lake High on February 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Lions jumped in front of the Cadets 19-13 to begin the second quarter.
Clear Lake's authority showed as it carried a 54-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 8 , Clear Lake squared up on Webster City in a basketball game . For more, click here.
