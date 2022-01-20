Clear Lake hustles by Fort Dodge St. Edmond in victory 51-39

Clear Lake grabbed a 51-39 victory at the expense of Fort Dodge St. Edmond in Iowa boys basketball on January 20.
Clear Lake darted in front of Fort Dodge St. Edmond 13-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions darted in front of the Gaels 35-31 to begin the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 10 , Clear Lake squared up on Humboldt in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
