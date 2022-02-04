Clear Lake hammers Fort Dodge St. Edmond into submission 76-48

Clear Lake left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Fort Dodge St. Edmond 76-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.
Clear Lake opened with a 16-15 advantage over Fort Dodge St. Edmond through the first quarter.
Clear Lake fought to a 39-23 intermission margin at Fort Dodge St. Edmond's expense.
In recent action on January 20, Clear Lake faced off against Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Clear Lake took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on January 25 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. Click here for a recap
