Clear Lake showed no mercy to Iowa Falls-Alden, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 79-35 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Clear Lake drew first blood by forging an 18-9 margin over Iowa Falls-Alden after the first quarter.

The Lions' shooting jumped in front for a 42-16 lead over the Cadets at the half.

Clear Lake thundered to a 63-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 16-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden faced off on February 15, 2022 at Clear Lake High School.

