Clear Lake flies high over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64-23

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Clear Lake turned out the lights on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64-23 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.

The first quarter gave Clear Lake a 17-6 lead over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

The Lions opened a lopsided 36-12 gap over the Cowboys/Cowgirls at the half.

Clear Lake jumped to a 56-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-5 points differential.

Last season, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Clear Lake faced off on January 25, 2022 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Clear Lake faced off against Webster City and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows took on Belmond-Klemme on January 16 at Belmond-Klemme High School. Click here for a recap.

