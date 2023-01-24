Clear Lake flies high over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64-23

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Clear Lake turned out the lights on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64-23 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.

The first quarter gave Clear Lake a 17-6 lead over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

The Lions opened a lopsided 36-12 gap over the Cowboys/Cowgirls at the half.

Clear Lake jumped to a 56-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-5 points differential.

