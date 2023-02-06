Clear Lake delivered all the smoke to disorient Fort Dodge St. Edmond and flew away with a 92-35 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 6.

Last season, Clear Lake and Fort Dodge St. Edmond faced off on February 4, 2022 at Fort Dodge St. Edmond High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Clear Lake faced off against Fort Dodge St. Edmond . For results, click here. Clear Lake took on Algona on January 31 at Algona High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.