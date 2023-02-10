Clear Lake put together a victorious gameplan to stop Webster City 64-46 on February 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Clear Lake a 16-10 lead over Webster City.

The Lions registered a 27-19 advantage at intermission over the Lynx.

Clear Lake darted to a 49-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-11 stretch over the final quarter.

