Clarksville thwarts Riceville's quest 58-47

Clarksville knocked off Riceville 58-47 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 27.
In recent action on January 21, Clarksville faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Riceville took on Dunkerton on January 20 at Dunkerton High School. For results, click here.
