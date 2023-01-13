Clarksville severs Gilbertville Don Bosco's hopes 62-46

Clarksville had its hands full but finally brushed off Gilbertville Don Bosco 62-46 in Iowa boys basketball on January 13.
The last time Gilbertville Don Bosco and Clarksville played in a 66-54 game on January 17, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Brooklyn B-G-M and Clarksville took on Collins-Maxwell on January 7 at Clarksville High School. For more, click here.
