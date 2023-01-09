Clarksville narrowly edges Riceville in tight triumph 60-58

The cardiac kids of Clarksville unleashed every advantage to outlast Riceville 60-58 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 9.
In recent action on January 2, Clarksville faced off against Greene North Butler and Riceville took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 3 at Riceville High School. For a full recap, click here.
