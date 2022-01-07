Clarion-Goldfield-Dows sews up Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72-64

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows knocked off Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72-64 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 7.

The start wasn't the problem for the Bulldogs, who began with a 15-9 edge over the Cowboys/Cowgirls through the end of the first quarter.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 34-23 advantage over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at the half.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL enjoyed a 42-30 lead over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows to start the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys/Cowgirls avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 42-22 stretch over the final quarter.

