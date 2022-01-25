Clarion-Goldfield-Dows edges Clear Lake in snug affair 46-40

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Clarion-Goldfield-Dows didn't mind, dispatching Clear Lake 46-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Lions started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over the Cowboys/Cowgirls at the end of the first quarter.
Clear Lake got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 28-14 margin over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at half.
Clear Lake enjoyed a 38-22 lead over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows to start the fourth quarter.
