 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows edges Clear Lake in snug affair 46-40

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Clarion-Goldfield-Dows didn't mind, dispatching Clear Lake 46-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 20 , Clear Lake squared up on Fort Dodge St. Edmond in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Lions started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over the Cowboys/Cowgirls at the end of the first quarter.

Clear Lake got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 28-14 margin over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at half.

Clear Lake enjoyed a 38-22 lead over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News